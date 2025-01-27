Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

All you need to know about Pompey’s EFL Championship fixture with Millwall.

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

When is Pompey v Millwall?

Pompey against Millwall takes place on Tuesday, January 28. Kick-off at Fratton Park is at 19:45 GMT.

Tickets

Tickets for the match are still available for home supporters on the Ticketmaster page. There is no availability in the Fratton End, but you can situate yourself in the Milton End either seated or standing, the North Stand upper, and the South Stand.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

How can I watch the game?

This was originally a midweek fixture anyway, so the match was always going to be streamed on Sky Sports+. It's relatively straight forward to watch the match tomorrow if you're a Sky Sports subscriber. Simply go to channel 412, and the game will appear. Coverage will begin at 19:35 GMT.

Out and about or at the game and want to watch the highlights back quickly? Simply download the Sky Sports app, login to your Sky account, go on to the live tab, and the match will appear.

Alternatively, fans can get 24 hour access to all Sky Sports channels through the £14.99 NOW TV Day Membership. The streaming service also offers monthly sport subscriptions, starting at £26.

The News will be providing live coverage of the match, providing match day staples such as player ratings, as well as all the post-match reaction from manager John Mousinho.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pompey's Jacob Farrell is out for the season after undergoing knee surgery. | Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

Pompey v Millwall team news

Ibane Bowat and Jacob Farrell are both out for the season. Bowat suffered an injury in training which prevented him from making his debut. Farrell has been limited to one league appearance this term but a medial ligament injury (MCL) has put an end to his campaign.

Pompey confirmed the signing of Hayden Matthews on Monday and he could be in line to make his debut. Fellow Aussie Thomas Waddingham scored on his debut in the 5-1 defeat to West Brom at the weekend.

Like Bowat and Farrell, Paddy Lane is out for the season after suffering a knee injury away at Blackpool Rovers. Regan Poole suffered a setback and is not yet training. Kusini Yengi and Mark O'Mahony are also absent. Conor Shaughnessy is pushing to be a part of proceedings after being sidelined since August.

Calum Scanlon and Lukas Jensen both picked up injuries against Luton Town last Saturday. Scanlon was forced off after just 17 minutes, and had spent the last four months out with a back injury, now he has a suspected hamstring problem. Goalkeeper Jensen had to be stretchered off in stoppage time with Liam Roberts replacing him in between the sticks.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Danny McNamara and Ryan Leonard are also in the treatment room after picking up significant injuries last Tuesday. McNamara suffered a serious knee injury, whilst Leonard has a calf problem. Other absentees for the visitors include Aidomo Emakhu and Josh Coburn.

Dean Whitestone has been officiating Championship matches which involve teams at the bottom end of the table. | Getty Images

Referee

Dean Whitestone has been appointed as the referee with Daniel Leach and George Byrne supporting him as linesman. Gavin Ward is the fourth official.

Whitestone's most recent match was overseeing Cardiff City's 2-1 win over Derby County. He gave out three yellow cards in that match.

This is the second time Whitestone will have officiated Portsmouth against Millwall. He was in charge for the Carabao Cup tie back in August in which Romain Esse scored in a 1-0 win for the visitors. The Northamptonshire based referee was also in charge for Pompey's 4-1 win against Coventry City just before Christmas.

He's overseen 18 matches this campaign giving out 64 yellow cards and one red card. Whitestone has awarded one penalty this term which last week in Sheffield United's 2-1 win against Swansea City.