Your round-up of the latest news surrounding Portsmouth’s Championship rivals.

Portsmouth look set for a busy and exciting summer as they prepare for life back in the Championship. John Mousinho’s side put to an end their six-year spell in League One, topping the table in emphatic fashion, and can now look forward to the challenge of second-tier football.

Oxford United’s play-off final win over Bolton means they will join Pompey and Derby County in the Championship where they will face the likes of Sunderland, Middlesbrough and one of Leeds United or Southampton. The latter pair face off in the play-off final next week and it is a message from a rather famous fan that makes this Sunday’s Championship headlines alongside a major early signing.

Stoke confirm signing

Stoke City have staved off plenty of competition to sign goalkeeper Viktor Johansson from Rotherham. The Potters activated an undisclosed release clause and Johansson will make the move once the summer transfer window opens next month.

Despite seeing his side finish rock-bottom of the table, Johansson enjoyed another impressive individual season and was crowned Rotherham’s player of the season. But their relegation to League One saw a release clause - believed to be around £1m, become active and Stoke have acted swiftly to secure the Swede’s signature.

“It’s brilliant to be here,” Johansson said of his move. “Stoke City is a massive club and this is a proud moment for me and my family. I have heard a lot about the Stoke fans, both home and away, and I’m told that their support is incredible, so I can’t wait for that. I share the ambitions of the Club and it’s a journey I really want to be part of, so I’m looking forward to getting started.”

Sunak message

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak took to social media to share his reaction after Southampton booked their place in the Championship play-off final. Russell Martin’s Saints beat West Brom 3-1 in their semi-final second-leg, following a 0-0 draw at the Hawthorns.

Southampton’s win was convincing in the end but met with wild celebrations at full-time, with fans invading the St Mary’s pitch. Sunak, who is a Saints fan, was pictured in the stands and shared his reaction shortly after.