Pompey have been busy so far this summer bolstering their ranks as they prepare for John Mousinho’s first full campaign in charge at Fratton Park. He made the move to Hampshire earlier this year after Danny Cowley was sacked.

The former Oxford United man has wasted no time in putting his own stamp on the squad. He has brought in the likes of Will Norris, Ben Stevenson, Anthony Scully, Connor Shaughnessy, Christian Saydee and Terry Devlin with promotion the target in mind.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad