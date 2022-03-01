Portsmouth winger Ronan Curtis aims cheeky dig at Oxford United on Twitter following the Blues’ victory at Fratton Park.

Danny Cowley’s side produced another impressive comeback at Fratton Park to overcome the U’s – following Saturday’s display from three-down to draw with Fleetwood.

And despite not featuring against Karl Robinson’s side, the 25-year-old couldn’t help but aim some banter their way.

Shortly after the full-time whistle, the Republic of Ireland posted ‘Unlucky Oxford’ accompanied by a laughing face emoji on Twitter – which has gone down well with sections of the Fratton faithful.

@Alfisadon replied: ‘Living free in Oxford’s heads’

‘Love you,’ was @pfcmccloud’s response.

@LukeEllisPUP said: ‘Love this’

@GavH posted: Fine incoming!

Pompey winger Ronan Curtis has directed a cheeky dig at Oxford United – following the Blues’ 3-2 victory tonight. Picture: Jason Brown

@benjames1996 responded: I’m an oxford fan, rate this. Bit of banter but we will remember this. Fair play for the 3 points

However, Curtis’ actions may add fuel to a blossoming fire between the two sides.

Indeed, the reverse fixture was tainted in controversy, following Joe Morrell’s red card, which was followed by a medical incident in the tunnel at half-time.

Although the 25-year old was absent from this evening’s victory due to suspension, he may have received some vindication – after his display at the Kassam Stadium was ultimately in vain.

The forward put the visitors ahead in the second half, despite being a man down, before two late goals sealed victory for the hosts.

And he’ll be on the sidelines once more for the meeting with Accrington on Saturday, before returning against Crewe in a weeks time.

