Pompey fans have been having their say as Kenny Jackett weighs up playing captain Tom Naylor at centre-back against Bolton on Saturday.

The Blues boss has a defensive decision to make after Oli Hawkins was ruled out for between 4-6 weeks following a foot injury picked up against Southampton on Tuesday night.

Jackett has Paul Downing and Sean Raggett to call upon – two centre-backs he signed in the summer following Matt Clarke’s exit.

The versatile Anton Walkes is also an option, while the on-loan Ross McCrorie has operated in the centre of defence for parent club Rangers in the past.

However, the manager is contemplating putting Naylor back there, after he played three games at centre-back earlier this season.

That’s not an option Pompey fans are in favour, though.

Pompey captain Tom Naylor Picture: Joe Pepler

Those supporters who contacted us via our Facebook page believe the new club captain is needed in the engine room for the visit of Bolton.

And they’ve questioned Jackett’s judgement in the transfer market given an apparent reluctance to play either Downing or Raggett in Hawkin’s absence.

Here’s a selection of the views expressed...

George Taylor: Pitman and Naylor are our best players in the middle of the park - they have to start in their best positions. Simple but beyond Kenny somehow.

Paul Carden: Could cost us the points if he does this.

Andrew Lancaster Pfc: Confused the hell out of me. Buy two cb and play a striker then a midfielder instead in their position. Poor, poor buying judgement by KJ.

Steve Metherell: I dont mind Naylor at centre-back but when Close is without him he looks ****, Naylor carries him.

McCrorie also needs Naylor so for me he stays in midfield and let Downing earn his money.

Paul Tweedale: This is after Kenny stating that Naylor is our best midfielder and needed there.

If Downing & Raggett are that bad it’s down to your own poor judgement on signings in the summer after losing Clarke.

Mike Kellagher: How about signing a decent one Kenny, when you’ve had a chance in the last two transfer windows.

So we don’t have to resort to playing centre forwards or midfielders at the back.

Ant Coombes: To those saying Naylor is not a centre back… Tom himself admitted that he is!

However, the fact that KJ is considering moving him there from midfield instead of one of the 2 centre-backs he signed in the summer speaks volumes about his recruitment.

Rob Emery: Stop messing about, he (Naylor) was great in midfield Tuesday.

You are never going to get a settled, winning side by continually playing square pegs in round holes.

The central defenders you signed are simply not good enough so question your own judgement.

David Riddell: Here we go again, the Kenny Jackett roundabout with no permanent solution.

Who are you going to play out of position to fill the hole in the midfield then?.... and so it goes on.

No wonder the players are in a spin and short of confidence.

Jolyon Roberts: Don’t do it! He was everywhere on Tuesday. We lack industry without him in midfield.

Alison Moon: Use one of the two centre-backs that you have brought in.

How else are they ever going to get their form and confidence back if they're not played?

If you didn't think they were good enough why on earth did you bring them in?

Naylor is not a natural CB. Our midfield is weak enough as it is. He is needed there.

Ian Nisbeck: Give Downing another chance. We miss Naylor in midfield otherwise.

Minimum disruption to the team. Plus Harness for Curtis.

Shawn Woodward: Walkes at centre-half, leave Naylor midfield.