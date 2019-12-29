'Poor misjudgement cost Pompey... growing into new role' - Neil Allen's Portsmouth ratings following MK Dons defeat
Check out Neil Allen’s Pompey match ratings following a disappointing defeat at the hands of MK Dons.
The Blues were unable to build on wins against Wycombe and Ipswich as they went down 3-1 at the League One strugglers.
1. Craig MacGillivray
Mix-up with Sean Raggett was pivotal - 6
2. James Bolton
A steady enough performance from the right-back - 7
3. Christian Burgess
Good display irrespective of scoreline - 7
4. Sean Raggett
Poor misjudgement cost Pompey crucial first goal - 5
