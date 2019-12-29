The Blues were unable to build on wins against Wycombe and Ipswich as they went down 3-1 at the League One strugglers.

1. Craig MacGillivray Mix-up with Sean Raggett was pivotal - 6

2. James Bolton A steady enough performance from the right-back - 7

3. Christian Burgess Good display irrespective of scoreline - 7

4. Sean Raggett Poor misjudgement cost Pompey crucial first goal - 5

