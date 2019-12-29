A scuffle breaks out after Portsmouth forward John Marquis (10) is shoved over during the EFL Sky Bet League 1 match between Milton Keynes Dons and Portsmouth at Stadium MK, Milton Keynes, England on 29 December 2019.

'Poor misjudgement cost Pompey... growing into new role' - Neil Allen's Portsmouth ratings following MK Dons defeat

Check out Neil Allen’s Pompey match ratings following a disappointing defeat at the hands of MK Dons.

The Blues were unable to build on wins against Wycombe and Ipswich as they went down 3-1 at the League One strugglers.

Mix-up with Sean Raggett was pivotal - 6

1. Craig MacGillivray

A steady enough performance from the right-back - 7

2. James Bolton

Good display irrespective of scoreline - 7

3. Christian Burgess

Poor misjudgement cost Pompey crucial first goal - 5

4. Sean Raggett

