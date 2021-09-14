Popular Portsmouth title-winning skipper Michael Doyle back at Fratton Park
Michael Doyle is back at Fratton Park – for one night only.
As an inspirational skipper, he led Pompey to the League Two title in May 2017 amid memorable and emotional scenes.
Weeks later the combative midfielder left the Blues to be closer to his Midlands-based family, returning to former club Coventry.
Yet Doyle continues to be revered by the Fratton faithful – and is booked to be at the Victory Lounge on Friday, November 19.
The Notts County player-assistant manager is among a number of special guests attending the ‘Better Late Than Never’ Q&A event, which starts from 7.30pm.
With tickets free, the occasion marks the delayed book launches of Played Up Pompey Three and Pompey: The Island City With A Football Club For A Heart.
Previously, the publications of Played Up Pompey (2015) and Played Up Pompey Too (2017) were given a Fratton Park launch involving some of the players included taking part in a Q&A with supporters.
Unfortunately, the pandemic dictated there was to be no such event in 2020, despite Played Up Pompey Three and Pompey: The Island City With A Football Club For A Heart coming out.
Still, better late than never, and Doyle will join Martin Kuhl, Iain McInnes, Barry Harris and Alan Knight in attending the ticketed evening.
Doyle, whose Notts County team are in action at Eastleigh the following day, made 96 appearances and scored three times during a memorable two-year Fratton Park spell.
As for fellow ex-Pompey captain Kuhl, he featured 184 times and netted 29 goals, while led Jim Smith’s side during the Blues’ 1992 FA Cup run which ended in agony against Liverpool in the semi-finals.
All special guests appear in the books, which were published last year, with more names to be announced once a commitment has been received.
Played Up Pompey, Played Up Pompey Three and Pompey: The Island City With A Football Club For A Heart will be available to purchase on the night, with Doyle and Co on hand to personalise copies.
Tickets are free and can be ordered through Eventbrite at bit.ly/3liCiPo
