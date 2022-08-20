Portsmouth 0-0 Bristol Rovers LIVE: The Gas get the game under way at sunny Fratton Park
Following Tuesday night’s triumph against Cambridge, Pompey quickly return to Fratton Park as they host Bristol Rovers this afternoon.
Danny Cowley’s men will be looking to continue their impressive start to the campaign after the 4-1 victory in midweek, which sees the Blues sat third in the League One table.
There’s a further selection boost as Joe Morrell, Clark Robertson, Denver Hume, Jayden Reid and Ryan Tunnicliffe are all fit after their spells on the treatment table.
Former Pompey striker John Marquis is also in contention to make another Fratton Park return following his January departure.
Most Popular
-
1
Portsmouth transfer news: Danny Cowley makes Ronan Curtis contract admission with less than two weeks of transfer window remaining
-
2
Portsmouth transfer news: AFC Wimbledon and Doncaster Rovers lead race for out-of-favour Fratton Park duo after latest bids received
-
3
The powerful image Portsmouth boss Danny Cowley spotted against Cambridge that proves Blues can compete with Sheffield Wednesday, Peterborough and Ipswich this season
-
4
Portsmouth predicted starting XI v Bristol Rovers - Spurs loanee to make way with Ipswich loanee and former Norwich man to earn recalls?
-
5
Bristol Rovers boss Joey Barton outlines what he wants to see from John Marquis - if striker who split Fratton Park fans' opinions scores on return to Portsmouth
We’ll have updates, team news, video and gossip as we build-up to kick-off before we provide live commentary when the action gets under way from 3pm.
LIVE: Pompey v Bristol Rovers
Last updated: Saturday, 20 August, 2022, 15:19
- Pompey looking to continue impressive unbeaten start to campaign.
- Michael Jacobs and Louis Thompson replace Dane Scarlett and Tom Lowery in the starting XI
- Clark Robertson comes in for Jay Mingi on the bench.
Whelan goes in really ate on Thompson and the midfielder looks in some distress on the touchline.
Jacobs and Curtis link-up well again on the edge of the box and the Irishman again tries to wiggle his way through but his shot was blocked straight away.
Pack tries another long throw into the box but is headed away by Hoole at the front post.
Jacobs’ ball in is met by Bishop but his header is straight at the keeper.
Jacobs combines well with Curtis and the Irishman tries to cut in but Gibson is there to put it behind for a corner.
Both sides settling into the game folloiwng a frantic opening few periods.
Dale won a free-kick midway through the Rovers half but Jacobs ball into the box was too much for Morrison to reach at the back post.
Rovers cleared the ball well from the corner as Pompey look to buidl again.
Curtis puts jacobs through and the winger tries to get passed Hoole but the defender puts it behind for a corner.
Rovers could’ve been in but Rossiter’s pass was cut out by Rafferty.