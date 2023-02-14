Portsmouth 0-0 Burton LIVE: Oluwayemi comes to rescue as Blues get let off
Pompey return to action this evening against Burton at Fratton Park.
The Blues will be looking to bounce back from their 3-1 defeat to league leaders Plymouth on Saturday, which dropped them to 11th in the table.
A run of three consecutive contests without a win in League One has seen John Mousinho’s men fall 12 points behind the play-offs, with 18 games remaining.
They face a resurgent Burton side who are on a run of three straight victories in the league and have climbed out of the relegation zone in recent weeks.
Pompey will be monitoring Matt Macey ahead of the game after his bout of illness, while Zak Swanson will remain absent after an injury set-back.
Ronan Curtis could make his return to the squad after an ankle issue along with long-term absentee Joe Rafferty - who was the 19th man at Home Park on Saturday.
You can follow all the action from Fratton Park as the Blues take on the Brewers, with build-up, team news and video before live commentary when the action gets under way from 7.45pm.
LIVE: Pompey v Burton
Key Events
Hackett’s free-kick is drilled straight at a Burton player and the Brewers are able to win back possession.
Thompson is rewarded with a free-kick after a powerful run from the midfield. The Blues have a promising set-piece from 20-yards out.
Raggett from close range in to the clutches of MacGillivray. His header is well stopped by the Burton keeper.