The Blues will be looking to bounce back from their 3-1 defeat to league leaders Plymouth on Saturday, which dropped them to 11th in the table.

A run of three consecutive contests without a win in League One has seen John Mousinho’s men fall 12 points behind the play-offs, with 18 games remaining.

They face a resurgent Burton side who are on a run of three straight victories in the league and have climbed out of the relegation zone in recent weeks.

LIVE: Portsmouth v Burton.

Pompey will be monitoring Matt Macey ahead of the game after his bout of illness, while Zak Swanson will remain absent after an injury set-back.

Ronan Curtis could make his return to the squad after an ankle issue along with long-term absentee Joe Rafferty - who was the 19th man at Home Park on Saturday.

