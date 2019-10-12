Portsmouth 0-0 Gillingham: Full-time pictures from Fratton Park clash

Pompey created a number of opportunities but were unable to find a breakthrough.

1. Pompey v Gillingham Portsmouth players warming up ahead of the match Graham Hunt/ProSportsImages Freelance Buy a Photo

2. Pompey v Gillingham Ryan Williams warming up Graham Hunt/ProSportsImages Freelance Buy a Photo

3. Pompey v Gillingham Portsmouth manager Kenny Jackett in the dugout Graham Hunt/ProSportsImages Freelance Buy a Photo

4. Pompey v Gillingham Gareth Evans has an early shot at goal Graham Hunt/ProSportsImages Freelance Buy a Photo

View more