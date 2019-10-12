Pompey suffered frustration at the hands of Gillingham as they were held to a goalless draw at Fratton Park yesterday.

The Blues were unable to find a way past Steve Evans’ stubborn side, despite a few good opportunities – especially in the first half.

Here is what those closest to the action have said about the match.

Kenny Jackett

Ultimately, it was frustrating.

In the first half, we worked their keeper. Ben Close and Gareth Evans had good strikes and Sean Raggett hit the post with a header.

At half-time, although we wanted to score I felt we could build on it in the second half. We were in control and thought we could go on and win it.

We had a lot of set-pieces throughout the game. In the first part of the second half, we lost our way and a bit of confidence.

We didn’t step on the gas enough to really take them game away from the opposition.

Ellis had a shot saved and the best one was when Lee Brown in stoppage-time connected well but pulled it across the goal.

The second half was frustrating and we couldn't really build any momentum, which took the game away from us.

Steve Evans – Gillingham manager (via @TheGillsFC)

I thought defensively, in terms of our shape, it was a magnificent performance.

We started working after Oxford on a particular shape and I think they (the players) have taken it on board.

They (Gillinham fans) will go away scratching their head at how can we defend like we did at Oxford and how can we defend like we did today. We had a real discipline today.

Tom Naylor

From the first whistle they had a game plan where they sat back against us, but we still had plenty of chances to score.

We had a few in the first half, Raggs hit the post with a header and, on another day, I think it’s a three or four-nil win.

It’s hard to break teams like that down, they got everyone behind the ball, but the first half we were positive and then stepped off the gas in the second half with the pressure and the zippiness of our passing.

The first half felt like it was back to where it was last season, where everyone knew what they were doing, we were passing it, doing well, moving around.

If that first goal goes in it’s a different story. We needed that goal when on top – but it didn’t come.

Neil Allen – Chief sports writer (The News)

Pompey were frustrated by Gillingham as they grabbed a point which didn't satisfy.

An encouraging first-half soon sank into mediocrity against the stubborn visitors who dug in.

The Blues huffed and puffed and comfortably dominated possession, but lacked in the final third to win it.

And only Gillingham side which collected five bookings can be happy with the outcome.