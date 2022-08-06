Portsmouth 0-0 Lincoln: below-par Blues fail to spark on return to Fratton Park

Despite a dominant first-half showing, the Blues couldn’t reward the fans with a much-wanted goal at a sun-soaked Fratton Park.

Danny Cowley’s men remain unbeaten – but a win against a Lincoln side among many people’s favourites to struggle this season would have been the perfect response to last weekend’s battle draw at Sheffield Wednesday.

The Blues controlled the opening stages of the tie, holding the majority of the possession as they looked for an early lead at a rocking PO4.

But it took until the 24th minute for the home side's first major attempt on goal when Michael Jacobs fired an effort from the edge of the box straight at summer Pompey target Carl Rushworth.

The Blues were then unlucky not to go into the break ahead when Joe Pigott had a spectacular free-kick saved by the Lincoln keeper, before Reeco Hackett missed two shots moments later.

It was a much quieter opening period to the second period as Pompey were frustrated by the resurgent Imps side.

In fact it was the visitors who had the better of the second-half chances, and the 481 travelling Lincoln fans thought they’d scored the opener when Tashan Oakley-Boothe headed wide from a corner.

Pompey drew 0-0 against Lincoln at Fratton Park.