Pompey v Sunderland - League One play-off semi-final, second leg

Portsmouth  0-0 Sunderland: full-match gallery

Check out our pictures from Pompey’s goalless draw with Sunderland at Fratton Park.

Both teams couldn’t be separated in the League One play-off semi-final second-leg game at Fratton Park.

Pompey v Sunderland - League One play-off semi-final, second leg

1. Tom Naylor and Grant Leadbitter

Pompey v Sunderland - League One play-off semi-final, second leg
JPIMedia
Buy a Photo
Pompey v Sunderland - League One play-off semi-final, second leg

2. Nathan Thompson and Chris Maguire

Pompey v Sunderland - League One play-off semi-final, second leg
JPIMedia
Buy a Photo
Pompey v Sunderland - League One play-off semi-final, second leg

3. Kenny Jackett

Pompey v Sunderland - League One play-off semi-final, second leg
JPIMedia
Buy a Photo
Pompey v Sunderland - League One play-off semi-final, second leg

4. Viv Solomon-Otabor and Luke O'Nien

Pompey v Sunderland - League One play-off semi-final, second leg
JPIMedia
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 5