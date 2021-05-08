LivePortsmouth 0 Accrington 1: Recap as Blues let top-six spot slip to Oxford on final day
The moment has arrived for Pompey.
Today is the day the Blues decide their play-off fate on the final day of the season at Fratton Park.
Accrington Stanley provide the opposition after giving Danny Cowley’s men a stern examination of their qualities, in the 3-3 draw at the Crown Ground last week.
Only a win is likely to do for Pompey, with rivals Oxford United hosting Burton Albion while champions Hull City go to Charlton.
We will be building up to kick-off with plenty of insight and analysis and all the breaking news.
Then it’s the team news at 11am, reaction and video before we bring live commentary of the high-noon shootout – and of course the latest crucial events from elsewhere.
Pompey 0 Accrington 1
Last updated: Sunday, 09 May, 2021, 13:56
- Phillips open scoring (23 min)
- Oxford beating Burton 2-0
- Oxford 3-0 up
Pompey condemned to another season in League One
Full-time: Pompey 0 Accrington 1
Daniels crosses into touch. Poor
And Pompey will have to reflect on that insipid first half as they come up short
So, another season in League One
Accy seeing the game out comfortably
Two minutes to go - this ain’t happening I’m afraid
Four minutes’ stoppage time
Curtis free-kick is a good one but it’s pushed out by Savin
Curtis brought down on the edge of the box. It has to be now.
Three mins plus stoppages
Daniels breaks through on goal but it’s a smart stop from Savin to deny Pompey again
Curtis speculative effort from outside box blocked
Poor Daniels delivery but it’s missed before Accrington finally clear
Hiwula piles forward and wins a corner. All Pompey now