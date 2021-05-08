Pompey entertain Accrington on the final day of the season at Fratton Park

Today is the day the Blues decide their play-off fate on the final day of the season at Fratton Park.

Accrington Stanley provide the opposition after giving Danny Cowley’s men a stern examination of their qualities, in the 3-3 draw at the Crown Ground last week.

Only a win is likely to do for Pompey, with rivals Oxford United hosting Burton Albion while champions Hull City go to Charlton.

We will be building up to kick-off with plenty of insight and analysis and all the breaking news.

Then it’s the team news at 11am, reaction and video before we bring live commentary of the high-noon shootout – and of course the latest crucial events from elsewhere.

