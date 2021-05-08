LivePortsmouth 0 Accrington 1: Recap as Blues let top-six spot slip to Oxford on final day

The moment has arrived for Pompey.

By Jordan Cross
Sunday, 9th May 2021, 1:59 pm
Pompey entertain Accrington on the final day of the season at Fratton Park

Today is the day the Blues decide their play-off fate on the final day of the season at Fratton Park.

Accrington Stanley provide the opposition after giving Danny Cowley’s men a stern examination of their qualities, in the 3-3 draw at the Crown Ground last week.

Only a win is likely to do for Pompey, with rivals Oxford United hosting Burton Albion while champions Hull City go to Charlton.

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

We will be building up to kick-off with plenty of insight and analysis and all the breaking news.

Then it’s the team news at 11am, reaction and video before we bring live commentary of the high-noon shootout – and of course the latest crucial events from elsewhere.

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron

The News has launched a subscription offer which gives you unlimited access to all of our Pompey coverage, starting at less than 14p a day.

You can subscribe here to get the latest news from Fratton Park - and to support our local team of expert Pompey writers.

Pompey 0 Accrington 1

Last updated: Sunday, 09 May, 2021, 13:56

  • Phillips open scoring (23 min)
  • Oxford beating Burton 2-0
  • Oxford 3-0 up
Sunday, 09 May, 2021, 13:56

Pompey condemned to another season in League One

Sunday, 09 May, 2021, 13:56

Full-time: Pompey 0 Accrington 1

Sunday, 09 May, 2021, 13:55

90+4

Daniels crosses into touch. Poor

Sunday, 09 May, 2021, 13:55

And Pompey will have to reflect on that insipid first half as they come up short

Sunday, 09 May, 2021, 13:54

So, another season in League One

Sunday, 09 May, 2021, 13:53

Accy seeing the game out comfortably

Sunday, 09 May, 2021, 13:53

Two minutes to go - this ain’t happening I’m afraid

Sunday, 09 May, 2021, 13:52

Four minutes’ stoppage time

Sunday, 09 May, 2021, 13:51

CHANCE

Curtis free-kick is a good one but it’s pushed out by Savin

Sunday, 09 May, 2021, 13:50

88

Curtis brought down on the edge of the box. It has to be now.

Sunday, 09 May, 2021, 13:49

Three mins plus stoppages

Sunday, 09 May, 2021, 13:46

CHANCE

Daniels breaks through on goal but it’s a smart stop from Savin to deny Pompey again

Sunday, 09 May, 2021, 13:44

83

Curtis speculative effort from outside box blocked

Sunday, 09 May, 2021, 13:42

81

Poor Daniels delivery but it’s missed before Accrington finally clear

Sunday, 09 May, 2021, 13:41

80

Hiwula piles forward and wins a corner. All Pompey now

Next Page
Page 1 of 7