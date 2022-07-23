Portsmouth 0 Coventry City 1: Gyokeres gives visitors lead after restart

Pompey return to Fratton Park against Coventry today.

Championship Coventry City provide the opposition, with just a mid-week Pompey XI game at Barnet to come before the League One kick-off at Sheffield Wednesday.

It will also be a return to PO4 with pre-season on the road today as the £11.5m Fratton redevelopment continues.

The match will act as an opportunity for the South Stand to gain its safety certificate after its refurbishment, with just that and the North Stand open.

We’ll be building up to clash with all the talking points before team news drops at 2pm.