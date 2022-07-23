Portsmouth 0 Coventry City 1: Gyokeres gives visitors lead after restart

Championship Coventry City provide the opposition, with just a mid-week Pompey XI game at Barnet to come before the League One kick-off at Sheffield Wednesday.
It will also be a return to PO4 with pre-season on the road today as the £11.5m Fratton redevelopment continues.
The match will act as an opportunity for the South Stand to gain its safety certificate after its refurbishment, with just that and the North Stand open.
We’ll be building up to clash with all the talking points before team news drops at 2pm.
Then it’s live commentary from 3pm as fan likely get their first glimpse of new signing Colby Bishop.
LIVE: Pompey 0 Coventry 1
Last updated: Saturday, 23 July, 2022, 16:20
- Gyokeres gives Conventry lead (54min)
Now Rafferty thunders a 30 yarder just past the upright, with the ball taking a deflection. That’s lifted the crowd.
Lovely ball in from Ogilvie from the left and Bishop meets it at the back post but Wilson saves superbly. The striker then nods back to Pigott who can’t guide his header into the net.
Tunnicliffe on for Hackett
Tunnicliffe being readied
Poor goal to give away as Pack’s free-kick is misread by Pigott and Gyokeres picks up the ball, advances an fires past Griffiths from inside the box.
Goal Coventry
As expected Ronan Curtis gone to the left and Bishop joins Pigott up front as Pompey continue with a 4-4-2 formation
Fine block from Curtis on Dabo in the box
20 seconds into the second half and Ogilive collides with Godden, both require treatment but continue
Bishop is on for his Pompey debut in place of Jacobs