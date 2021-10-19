Portsmouth 0 Ipswich Town 3 Tame Aluko shot squirms under Bazunu to make it 3-0
Pompey welcome big-spending Ipswich Town tonight as they look for a response to Saturday's battering at Rotherham United.
And, of course, there will be a little edge to the occasion as former Blues boss Paul Cook returns to Fratton Park in charge of the Tractor Boys.
It’s not gone according to plan for the Scouser this term, with Ipswich struggling early on in the campaign despite the expensive overhaul at Portman Road.
But Cook’s side are showing clear signs of improvement and are now on a run of one defeat in seven going into tonight’s game under the lights.
There are a number of sub plots to the clash, with Conor Chaplin and Ipswich coach Gary Roberts back on their old stomping ground.
And Joe Morrell will line up for Pompey, after spurning Ipswich’s advances to link up with Danny Cowley this summer.We’ll be building up to tonight’s intriguing encounter with all the talking points before the teams drop at 6.45pm.
There will be reaction to that along with more discussion and video ahead of kick-off.
Then it’s live blow-by-blow commentary on what promises to be a lively meeting at PO4.
LIVE Pompey 0 Ipswich Town 3
Last updated: Tuesday, 19 October, 2021, 21:13
- One change for Pompey - Curtis in for Ogilvie
- Paul Cook launches into pre-match rant on arrival at Fratton
- Bonne opens scoring after Bazunu howler (41min)
- Chaplin makes it 2-0 (54min)
- Aluko with the third (58min)
Hackett on for Harness.
Marquis looked to be blanked by the Cowleys after coming off.
Hirst on for Marquis to boos as Burns is on for Edwards
Hirst being readied
Game over as Chaplin shifts the ball to Aluko, his shot is a pretty tame one but it somehow spills under Bazunu and into the net. Cue fans leaving and boos from the crowd.
Goal Aluko Ipswich 3-0 (58 min)
The Pompey fans are still backing their side, but there’s growing signs of frustration understandably audible too.
It’s another cheap goal conceded as Donacien is given time to cross from the right and Chaplin has the space in the box to apply the finish. The former Pompey man chooses not celebrate.