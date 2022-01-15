Portsmouth 0 MK Dons 2: Blues rue wasted chances as Corbeanu makes it 2-0

Pompey play host to MK Dons today in League One

MK Dons provide the testing opposition for Danny Cowley’s as the play-off contenders arrive at PO4.

The Blues have been bolstered on the eve of the game, as Hayden Carter’s arrival from Championship Blackburn was confirmed at noon.

Pompey are staying tight-lipped over the 22-year-old’s availability for today’s game, however.

But we will be in place to bring you the team news as soon as it’s available on today’s live blog.

There will be all the usual build-up, talking points being discussed as well as video from Fratton.

Then it’s live commentary from 3pm as Cowley’s men attempt to close in on the top six.

