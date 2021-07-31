LivePortsmouth 0 Peterborough 0
Pompey entertain Peterborough in a pre-season friendly at Fratton Park today – with fans present for the first time since December 2020.
The game will give many of the Fratton faithful their first taste of watching a Danny Cowley Blues side in action
It will also provide the head coach’s new arrivals a welcome opportunity to experience the famous Fratton roar ahead of a testing new season.
As always, we’ll be there to provide live updates from the game.
So sit back and relax as the Blues take on the Championship new boys.
Pompey v Peterborough - Live from Fratton Park
Last updated: Saturday, 31 July, 2021, 15:25
- Alex Bass starts in goal for Pompey
- Kieran Freeman, Clark Robertson, Shaun Williams and Ryan Tunnicliffe all start
21’ Clever free-kick from Pompey as Williams tries to slide it to Curtis before Robertson fires away
19’ Cool as you like from Bass as he is quickly out of his area to stop Szmodics before clearing
Thompson getting jeered by the Fratton faithful with every touch
15’ Nearly for Pompey. Curtis’ shot is spilled by Pym and Marquis’ sees his rebound effort blocked
14’ Corner to Pompey as Freeman’s cross is put behind by Beevers
10’ Curtis cuts inside but blazes a wild shot well over
8’ Thompson nearly makes a scoring return but Bass beats him to the ball after a head down from the corner
7’ Grant’s deflected curling shot goes out for a corner
5’ Bright start here from Pompey. Marquis wins the ball back and is tugged back by Taylor
Nathan’s brother, Louis, is one of the triallists on the Pompey bench
Full-backs Nathan Thompson and Dan Butler both making returns to Pompey with Posh today
We’re off at Fratton Park
Players are out and how great to hear that Fratton roar again
What a welcome sight to see fans back at Fratton Park