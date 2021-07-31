LivePortsmouth 0 Peterborough 0

Pompey entertain Peterborough in a pre-season friendly at Fratton Park today – with fans present for the first time since December 2020.

By Lewis Mason
Saturday, 31st July 2021, 1:30 pm
Updated Saturday, 31st July 2021, 3:15 pm
The game will give many of the Fratton faithful their first taste of watching a Danny Cowley Blues side in action

It will also provide the head coach’s new arrivals a welcome opportunity to experience the famous Fratton roar ahead of a testing new season.

As always, we’ll be there to provide live updates from the game.

So sit back and relax as the Blues take on the Championship new boys.

Last updated: Saturday, 31 July, 2021, 15:25

  • Alex Bass starts in goal for Pompey
  • Kieran Freeman, Clark Robertson, Shaun Williams and Ryan Tunnicliffe all start
Saturday, 31 July, 2021, 15:25

21’ Clever free-kick from Pompey as Williams tries to slide it to Curtis before Robertson fires away

Saturday, 31 July, 2021, 15:23

19’ Cool as you like from Bass as he is quickly out of his area to stop Szmodics before clearing

Saturday, 31 July, 2021, 15:20

Thompson getting jeered by the Fratton faithful with every touch

Saturday, 31 July, 2021, 15:18

15’ Nearly for Pompey. Curtis’ shot is spilled by Pym and Marquis’ sees his rebound effort blocked

Saturday, 31 July, 2021, 15:17

14’ Corner to Pompey as Freeman’s cross is put behind by Beevers

Saturday, 31 July, 2021, 15:13

10’ Curtis cuts inside but blazes a wild shot well over

Saturday, 31 July, 2021, 15:11

8’ Thompson nearly makes a scoring return but Bass beats him to the ball after a head down from the corner

Saturday, 31 July, 2021, 15:10

7’ Grant’s deflected curling shot goes out for a corner

Saturday, 31 July, 2021, 15:08

5’ Bright start here from Pompey. Marquis wins the ball back and is tugged back by Taylor

Saturday, 31 July, 2021, 15:07

Nathan’s brother, Louis, is one of the triallists on the Pompey bench

Saturday, 31 July, 2021, 15:05

Full-backs Nathan Thompson and Dan Butler both making returns to Pompey with Posh today

Saturday, 31 July, 2021, 15:03

We’re off at Fratton Park

Saturday, 31 July, 2021, 15:01

Players are out and how great to hear that Fratton roar again

Saturday, 31 July, 2021, 14:57

What a welcome sight to see fans back at Fratton Park

Saturday, 31 July, 2021, 14:56

PeterboroughPompeyFratton Park