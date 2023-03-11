News you can trust since 1877
Portsmouth 0 Sheffield Wednesday 1: Time-wasting from visitors angering Fratton

The leaders arrive at Fratton Park this afternoon.

By Jordan Cross
4 hours ago
Updated 11th Mar 2023, 4:24pm
Pompey v Sheff Wed.
Pompey v Sheff Wed.
Pompey v Sheff Wed.

Sheffield Wednesday provide the latest challenge for John Mousinho, as his Pompey managerial tenure continues.

Darren Moore’s side will provide a stern test of the Blues’ credentials, with Mousinho’s side unbeaten at PO4 since he assumed the Fratton hot seat.

We’ll be building up to kick-off with all the talking points before the team news drops at 2pm.

Then it’s live commentary when the action gets underway from 3pm.

LIVE Pompey 0 Sheffield Wednesday 1

Show new updates

85

Lane off for Jacobs

Jacobs coming on

80

Lowery on for Tunnicliffe. Hunt on for Windass for the visitors.

CHANCE

Windass heads over when well placed from James’ cross.

Lowery being readied

CHANCE

Towler heads goalward from Rafferty’s free-kick but Bishop was perfectly placed behind him and the ball is cleared.

73

Lane fouled by James 25 yards out.

71

Smith off for Gregory.

CHANCE

Windass heads wide from close range but the whistle has gone for a foul.

70

Gregory coming on

