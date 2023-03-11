Portsmouth 0 Sheffield Wednesday 1: Time-wasting from visitors angering Fratton
The leaders arrive at Fratton Park this afternoon.
Sheffield Wednesday provide the latest challenge for John Mousinho, as his Pompey managerial tenure continues.
Darren Moore’s side will provide a stern test of the Blues’ credentials, with Mousinho’s side unbeaten at PO4 since he assumed the Fratton hot seat.
We’ll be building up to kick-off with all the talking points before the team news drops at 2pm.
Then it’s live commentary when the action gets underway from 3pm.
LIVE Pompey 0 Sheffield Wednesday 1
Towler heads goalward from Rafferty’s free-kick but Bishop was perfectly placed behind him and the ball is cleared.