Portsmouth 1-0 Bolton: picture gallery as Blues record second win of League One season

Check out our pictures from today’s Pompey victory against Bolton game in League One.

Brett Pitman scored the winner for the Blues on 66 minutes, after seeing his penalty kick hit the post before the hour mark.

1. Ryan Williams and Adam Chicksen

2. Pompey boss Kenny Jackett

3. Ryan Williams

4. Keith Hill and David Flitcroft

