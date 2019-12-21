Goal - Ronan Curtis (11) of Portsmouth celebrates after he scores a goal to give a 1-0 lead during the EFL Sky Bet League 1 match between Portsmouth and Ipswich Town at Fratton Park, Portsmouth, England on 21 December 2019.

Portsmouth 1-0 Ipswich: full match picture gallery from key Fratton Park clash

Check out our pictures from today’s Pompey v Ipswich game at Fratton Park.

The Blues secured a vital win in their push for promotion thanks to Ronan Curtis’ spectacular second-half effort.

Pompey v Ipswich in League One at Fratton Park

1. A tribute to John Jenkins

Pompey v Ipswich in League One at Fratton Park
Graham Hunt/ProSportsImages
Pro Sports Images Ltd.'www.prosportsimages.co.uk'+44 7803 730548
Buy a Photo
Pompey v Ipswich in League One at Fratton Park

2. Fans applaud the tribute to John Jenkins

Pompey v Ipswich in League One at Fratton Park
Graham Hunt/ProSportsImages
Pro Sports Images Ltd.'www.prosportsimages.co.uk'+44 7803 730548
Buy a Photo
Pompey v Ipswich in League One from Fratton Park

3. The players applaud in tribute to John Jenkins, Jim Smith and Ron Saunders

Pompey v Ipswich in League One from Fratton Park
Graham Hunt/ProSportsImages
Pro Sports Images Ltd.'www.prosportsimages.co.uk'+44 7803 730548
Buy a Photo
Pompey v Ipswich in League One from Fratton Park

4. Ronan Curtis

Pompey v Ipswich in League One from Fratton Park
Graham Hunt/ProSportsImages
Pro Sports Images Ltd.'www.prosportsimages.co.uk'+44 7803 730548
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 5