Portsmouth 1-1 Charlton LIVE: Ogilvie levels for the Blues on the stroke of half-time

Pompey kick-off 2023 at Fratton Park as they welcome Charlton in League One.

By Pepe Lacey
8 minutes ago
The Blues will be looking to start the New Year off with a bang as they go in search for their first league win in eight matches.

This has seen them slip to 10th in League One as pressure continues to heap on Danny Cowley’s side.

The head coach delivered positive injury news ahead of this afternoon’s contest with Colby Bishop and Clark Robertson hoping to be fit, while Jay Mingi could return from illness.

Charlton have had a slow start to the campaign as they sit 18th in the table and recently appointed Dean Holden as their new boss in December after sacking Ben Garner.

You can follow all the build-up before we provide live commentary when the action gets under way from 3pm.

LIVE: Pompey v Charlton

Key Events

  • Pompey eye winning start in 2023.
  • Three changes as Curtis, Pigott and Scarlett come in
  • Blues without a league win since October.
Half-time

Pompey 1-1 Charlton.

The corner was looped in and finds Raggett, who heads across the goal and Ogilvie was there to tap home.

45+3'

OGILVIEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEE

45+2'

Dale’s shot from distance takes a deflection and it troubles Maynard-Brewer and goes out for a corner.

45'

Three minutes added on.

44'

Well recovered by Pack, Rak-Sakyi was in from a break but the midfielder is able to get on the wrong side of the winger and hault the attack.

41'

Scarlett twisting and turning in the box almost finds the top corner by Maynard-Brewer stops it.

40'

Fraser’s ball in is tapped away by Griffiths and is lucky Leaburn can’t get a good touch otherwise it could’ve easily been two.

