Pompey had to make do with a point against Oxford as for a third Saturday in a row they conceded late on.

Matty Taylor’s 90th-minute header cancelled out Gareth Evans’ 58th-minute opener from the penalty spot.

That now means the Blues have dropped five points late on in their past three Saturday outings.

Here's what those closest to the action had to say about yesterday’s events at Fratton Park…

Kenny Jackett

Standards were pretty high, as they were against Bristol Rovers, but has not got us the wins we wanted.

The Pompey players applaud the Fratton faithful at the end of yesterday's game Picture: Joe Pepler

We again got ourselves into a very good position, worked hard to do that perhaps could have scored more goals, but on 90 minutes we are looking to see it out.

It was a disappointing goal against, perhaps we should have kept the ball in the corner rather than crossing it once or twice and then – as they broke – somebody perhaps should have taken the booking.

James Henry has dug the cross out from on the byline and Taylor has headed it from beyond the far post, so it’s definitely a poor goal from our point of view.

It’s a frustrating one, one that has cost us. Although standards were pretty high today, we have got to be closing games out because it has been a feature with the last three Saturdays, Coventry, etc, etc.

We’ve worked hard to get ourselves into good positions. Sides are entitled to come back, but it has happened too many times.

Karl Robinson – via Oxford Mail

I don’t think I’ve celebrated a point like that.

We are all over the place at the moment with injuries, it’s unbelievable.

On Tuesday (against Sunderland) we had one of the most intense games we’ve had in a long time.

We dealt with that and then you come to probably the most intense ground in the Football League.

The players never gave in, I’m so proud of them.

Our second choice right-back was at left-back. Our centre-back was playing at left-back. Our striker playing off the wing, Jamo playing central midfield, so it was a crazy affair.

‘Tariqe (Fosu) looked tired and I’m really pleased we dug something out.’

Gareth Evans

It’s the second game in a row where we’ve got to the end of the game and felt like we’ve lost it.

We got ourselves into a strong position having dominated the game in the first and second half.

But we didn’t quite manage to see it out.

It feels like a bit of a defeat.

I felt like we dominated the game and had the better chances.

We were searching for the second goal for the majority of the second half.

But it never quite came.

We felt like we needed another goal just to kill the game off.

Neil Allen – News chief sports writer

Another cruel outcome for Pompey, who were once again denied victory at the death.

Gareth Evans' penalty appeared to have secured a thoroughly-deserved victory over Oxford.

Yet Matty Taylor popped up on 90 mins to earn the visitors an unlikely point considering the Blues' dominance.

Kenny Jackett's side should have been out of sight, missing a string of chances, and ultimately had to accept a 1-1 draw.

Lewis Mason – Pompey reporter

There was an all too familiar feeling around Fratton Park at full-time against Oxford.

Yet again the Blues conceded a late goal to drop points.

Many would argue the U's were undeserving of their late leveller, which came courtesy of Matty Taylor's back post header.

But Kenny Jackett's men must learn their lessons and stop conceding late goals.

If they don't, a charge up the table and a push for promotion this season will simply not arrive.