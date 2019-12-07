Portsmouth 1-1 Peterborough: half-time pictures from Fratton Park
Check out our first-half pictures from Pompey’s home game against Peterborough in League One.
Ivan Toney put the visitors ahead on 10 minutes, but a Lee Brown free-kick on 26 minutes saw the teams go into the break all-square.
1. Ronan Curtis battles with Nathan Thompson
2. Ivan Toney scores
3. Early setback
4. Peterborough celebrate
