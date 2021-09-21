Portsmouth 1-1 Plymouth Argyle: LIVE build-up, video, team news and commentary from Fratton Park
Pompey return to Fratton Park for the second time in 72 hours for tonight’s clash with Plymouth Argyle.
The Blues will be looking to end a miserable run against a Pilgrims side who’ve picked up back-to-back league wins and are unbeaten in third-tier action since the opening day.
Danny Cowley’s men have lost their past four games in all competitions, and are desperate to avoid that run deepening at Fratton Park.
Pompey will be hoping things go better both on and off the pitch, after Saturday’s 2-1 reverse against Cambridge United.
The game was hit by access problems for fans who endured difficulties entering the ground with new season-ticket cards.
With tonight’s game rearranged, it is not a season-ticket game with the hope that doesn’t cause its own issues for fans wanting to see the action.
We’ll be building up to the game with team news, warm-up video and analysis and insight.
Then it’s live commentary from 7.45pm as the Blues looking to get their season motoring again.
LIVE: Pompey v Plymouth Argyle
- John Marquis leads the line
- Freeman and Romeo both start
- Pompey looking to avoid fifth straight defeat
- Joe Morrell returns to the side
- Lee Brown gives the Blues the lead
Plymouth lead
80: Hardie has his and Plymouth’s second of the game
Another great save by Bazunu
76: Jephcott again finds space inside the box but is thwarted by another fine reaction save by Bazunu, before the 19-year-old pounces to collect the ball.
So close!
72: Harness crosses the ball towards the back-post where Curtis finds space to cleverly prod it back across goal before Marquis, on stretch, can’t divert the ball into an empty. Pompey the better side at the moment.
Pompey reply
65: Pompey reply to Argyle’s opportunity with a great chance of their own as Marquis did well to head the ball back across goal before it bounced towards Romeo on the edge of the box but he sees his goalward strike blocked heroically. Still 1-1, we’ve got an end-to-end game on our hands at Fratton Park.
Bazunu to the rescue
64: It looked for all the world the Plymouth would take the lead when the ball fell to Jephcott inside the box before Gavin Bazunu was quick off his line to produce a point-blank save.
Broom blazes over
60: Argyle breakaway on the counter again before the ball falls to Broom on the edge of the box, but he can only fire over the bar
Pompey searching
57: Pompey are looking to get themselves going again after the early second half sucker punch from Argyle. Curtis looking lively but has been too wasteful at times.
Plymouth equalise
48: On the counter-attack, Hardie takes advantage of Freeman’s slip at the back as he runs through on goal and chips Bazunu (1-1)
Early work to do
47: Gavin Bazunu gets down quickly to hold onto Hardie’s effort on the spin
Back underway...
46: We’re back underway at Fratton Park