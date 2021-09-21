Portsmouth 1-1 Plymouth Argyle: LIVE build-up, video, team news and commentary from Fratton Park

Pompey v Plymouth

The Blues will be looking to end a miserable run against a Pilgrims side who’ve picked up back-to-back league wins and are unbeaten in third-tier action since the opening day.

Danny Cowley’s men have lost their past four games in all competitions, and are desperate to avoid that run deepening at Fratton Park.

Pompey will be hoping things go better both on and off the pitch, after Saturday’s 2-1 reverse against Cambridge United.

The game was hit by access problems for fans who endured difficulties entering the ground with new season-ticket cards.

With tonight’s game rearranged, it is not a season-ticket game with the hope that doesn’t cause its own issues for fans wanting to see the action.

We’ll be building up to the game with team news, warm-up video and analysis and insight.

Then it’s live commentary from 7.45pm as the Blues looking to get their season motoring again.

