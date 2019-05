Ben Close's 59th-minute leveller cancelled out Sean McConville’s opener a minute after the restart as it ended 1-1 at Fratton Park. The point saw the Blues end the season in fourth, setting up a play-off semi-final with Sunderland.

1. Matt Clarke, right, receives his The News/Sports Mail Player of the Season award from Neil Allen Picture by Joe Pepler JPIMedia Buy a Photo

2. Ben Close shields the ball Picture by Joe Pepler JPIMedia Buy a Photo

3. Gareth Evans evades a challenge Picture by Joe Pepler JPIMedia Buy a Photo

4. Kenny Jackett Picture by Joe Pepler JPIMedia Buy a Photo

