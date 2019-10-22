Portsmouth 1 Lincoln 0 - best of the pictures as the Blues pick up a valuable victory
Pompey were 1-0 winners over Lincoln at Fratton Park to wrap up a much-needed League One victory.
Forward John Marquis was on hand to poke home on 28 minutes as the Blues held on for a much-needed three points. It was just a fourth league win in 11 attempts for Kenny Jackett’s troops, who rose two places to 16th in the table. Here are the best of the pictures as Pompey came out on top on an edgy evening at Fratton Park.