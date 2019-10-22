X...

Portsmouth 1 Lincoln 0 - best of the pictures as the Blues pick up a valuable victory

Pompey were 1-0 winners over Lincoln at Fratton Park to wrap up a much-needed League One victory.

Forward John Marquis was on hand to poke home on 28 minutes as the Blues held on for a much-needed three points. It was just a fourth league win in 11 attempts for Kenny Jackett’s troops, who rose two places to 16th in the table. Here are the best of the pictures as Pompey came out on top on an edgy evening at Fratton Park.

John Marquis tries his luck

1. Pompey v Lincoln

John Marquis tries his luck
PinPep Media / Joe Pepler
Freelance
Buy a Photo
John Marquis has a shot

2. Pompey v Lincoln

John Marquis has a shot
PinPep Media / Joe Pepler
Freelance
Buy a Photo
Ryan Williams applies the pressure

3. Pompey v Lincoln

Ryan Williams applies the pressure
PinPep Media / Joe Pepler
Freelance
Buy a Photo
Gareth Evans looks for a pass

4. Pompey v Lincoln

Gareth Evans looks for a pass
PinPep Media / Joe Pepler
Freelance
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 5