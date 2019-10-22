Forward John Marquis was on hand to poke home on 28 minutes after Imps goalkeeper Josh Vickers could only parry Sean Raggett’s header. The Blues will be looking to build on their advantage after the restart as they bid for just a fourth league victory of the season. Check out the best of the first half pictures from Pompey’s clash with Michael Appleton’s Lincoln.

