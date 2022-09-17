News you can trust since 1877
Portsmouth 1 Plymouth Argyle 0: Koroma hits side-netting after restart

Pompey aim to continue their flying start to the season at Fratton Park today against fellow high-fliers Plymouth.

By Jordan Cross
Saturday, 17th September 2022, 4:16 pm
Plymouth arrive at Fratton Park today.
The Blues will put their unbeaten opening on the line in front of a sellout crowd at PO4 against Steven Schumacher’s side.

And Danny Cowley’s men could equal a club record for consecutive Football League wins with a seventh successive maximum.

We’ll be building up to kick-off with all the talking points with team news dropping at 2pm.

Then it’s more build-up and video before live kick-by-kick commentary when the action gets underway.

LIVE Pompey 1 Plymouth 0

Last updated: Saturday, 17 September, 2022, 16:34

Saturday, 17 September, 2022, 16:34

70

More tributes to the Queen around those subs with applause and the national anthem sung.

Saturday, 17 September, 2022, 16:33

71

Azaz’s deflected effort saved by Griffiths.

Saturday, 17 September, 2022, 16:32

70

Galloway on for Gillesphey

Saturday, 17 September, 2022, 16:31

69

Pigott and Curtis on for Koroma and Scarlett, who gets a huge ovation.

Saturday, 17 September, 2022, 16:30

68

Whittaker whistles a long-range grive past the post .

Saturday, 17 September, 2022, 16:27

65

Cosgrove and Randell on for Edwards and Houghton.

Saturday, 17 September, 2022, 16:26

65

Scarlett into the box and produces a dangerous cross, but Plymouth clear.

Saturday, 17 September, 2022, 16:26

64

Cowley gets a booking as he complains about decisions going against his side.

Saturday, 17 September, 2022, 16:23

62

Scarr has hands all over Scarlett in the box. The Spurs man a little too honest if anything and refuses to go to ground, with the ref playing on.

