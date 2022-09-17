Portsmouth 1 Plymouth Argyle 0: Koroma hits side-netting after restart
Pompey aim to continue their flying start to the season at Fratton Park today against fellow high-fliers Plymouth.
The Blues will put their unbeaten opening on the line in front of a sellout crowd at PO4 against Steven Schumacher’s side.
And Danny Cowley’s men could equal a club record for consecutive Football League wins with a seventh successive maximum.
We’ll be building up to kick-off with all the talking points with team news dropping at 2pm.
Then it’s more build-up and video before live kick-by-kick commentary when the action gets underway.
LIVE Pompey 1 Plymouth 0
Last updated: Saturday, 17 September, 2022, 16:34
More tributes to the Queen around those subs with applause and the national anthem sung.
Azaz’s deflected effort saved by Griffiths.
Galloway on for Gillesphey
Pigott and Curtis on for Koroma and Scarlett, who gets a huge ovation.
Whittaker whistles a long-range grive past the post .
Cosgrove and Randell on for Edwards and Houghton.
Scarlett into the box and produces a dangerous cross, but Plymouth clear.
Cowley gets a booking as he complains about decisions going against his side.
Scarr has hands all over Scarlett in the box. The Spurs man a little too honest if anything and refuses to go to ground, with the ref playing on.