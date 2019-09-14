Portsmouth 2-0 Norwich under-21: Half-time pictures from Leasing.com Trophy clash
AN EARLY goal put Pompey in control of their Leasing.com Trophy clash against Norwich City’s under-21s.
Ellis Harrison scored after 10 minutes, to the delight of Fratton Park supporters, before Josh Flint fired home a second before half-time.
1. Portsmouth v Norwich u21
Ellis Harrison finds the back of the net
Joe Pepler/Digital South
Other 3rd Party
2. Portsmouth v Norwich u21
Portsmouth's Ellis Harrison celebrates with Josh Flint
Joe Pepler/Digital South
Other 3rd Party
3. Portsmouth v Norwich u21
Portsmouth's manager Kenny Jackett and assistant manager Joe Gallen
Joe Pepler/Digital South
Other 3rd Party
4. Portsmouth v Norwich u21
Portsmouth's Anton Walkes
Joe Pepler/Digital South
Other 3rd Party
