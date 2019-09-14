Ellis Harrison scores the first goal of the match

Portsmouth 2-0 Norwich under-21: Half-time pictures from Leasing.com Trophy clash

AN EARLY goal put Pompey in control of their Leasing.com Trophy clash against Norwich City’s under-21s.

Ellis Harrison scored after 10 minutes, to the delight of Fratton Park supporters, before Josh Flint fired home a second before half-time.

Ellis Harrison finds the back of the net

1. Portsmouth v Norwich u21

Ellis Harrison finds the back of the net
Joe Pepler/Digital South
Other 3rd Party
Buy a Photo
Portsmouth's Ellis Harrison celebrates with Josh Flint

2. Portsmouth v Norwich u21

Portsmouth's Ellis Harrison celebrates with Josh Flint
Joe Pepler/Digital South
Other 3rd Party
Buy a Photo
Portsmouth's manager Kenny Jackett and assistant manager Joe Gallen

3. Portsmouth v Norwich u21

Portsmouth's manager Kenny Jackett and assistant manager Joe Gallen
Joe Pepler/Digital South
Other 3rd Party
Buy a Photo
Portsmouth's Anton Walkes

4. Portsmouth v Norwich u21

Portsmouth's Anton Walkes
Joe Pepler/Digital South
Other 3rd Party
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 2