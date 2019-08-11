Pompey secured their maiden win of the new League One season with a 2-0 victory over Tranmere.

Goals either side of half-time from Ben Close and Tom Naylor secured Kenny Jackett’s side all three points from the fixture at Fratton Park.

Here’s what those closest to the action had to say about the game…

Kenny Jackett

‘It has been a good week for us with Tuesday and then yesterday – providing two wins, two clean sheets.

‘We do feel we are on our way.

Pompey celebrate Tom Naylor's goal Picture: Joe Pepler

‘It was a solid performance, we deserved to win, but overall I feel there is more to come from the side as well.

‘We needed that second goal and could have had more than that, but we saw it through with a minimal amount of chances for Tranmere and two clean sheets in a week.

‘Similarly, going forward in the second half, we were in a lot of very good positions, there were good opportunities and chances, we could have scored a few more.

‘Up until the second goal it was slightly frustrating, but Tom Naylor settled it down very well.

‘We have quite a new group, some people looking to settle and find their feet, which is good. We just have to keep working hard and get some rhythm into our play now.’

Micky Mellon (via tranmererovers.co.uk)

‘There needed to be a consistency of our performance over the course of the game and we lost the first goal, which was a cracker.

‘Any opportunities we had to get forward into the final third, we had to show a bit more composure and have a bit more quality.

‘We lost a goal from a set play as well and again it is just about consistency in performance over the 90 minutes.

‘I spoke to the lads and I said we have to improve on our consistency and our performance in a game.

‘At times we showed good moments but the game carries on and we still have to be better.’

Tom Naylor

‘We had more chances than last weekend and I felt we could’ve won by three or four.

‘At 1-0 I knew the next goal was massive for us, so I was pleased it was our goal and then it was all about the clean sheet.

‘When we celebrated my goal, Paul Downing looked at me a bit funny, but I think he knew it wasn’t over (the line).

‘I was pleased to react quickest and it’s always nice to get off the mark.’

David Perkins (via tranmererovers.co.uk)

'There’s been an improvement from last week and hopefully there will be an improvement again with a win next week.

'We caused them a few problems in the first-half but as soon as they got their goal changes the game and the crowd got on top, so it was always going to be tough.

'It was disappointing to concede in the manner that we did but that’s football.’

Jordan Cross – senior Pompey reporter

‘One Hollywood star, two goals and an all-important three points.

‘That was the story of the afternoon as Pompey got their season up and running against League One new boys Tranmere.

‘The arrival of Will Ferrell in PO4 as a guest of the Eisner family gave the occasion a surreal air.

‘A goal in each half did the damage after Ben Close’s got his side off and running with a now trademark long-range drive.

‘It was starting to get nervy before Tom Naylor settled it from a corner but it was a deserved three points for the Blues in testing windy conditions.’