League one - Portsmouth AFC Wimbledon - 11/01/2020'Portsmouth's Marcus Harness scores his first goal of the match

Portsmouth 2-1 AFC Wimbledon: Picture gallery from Blues win at Fratton Park

Check out our pictures from Pompey’s 2-1 win at home to AFC Wimbledon at Fratton Park.

John Marquis scored a 79th-minute winner for the Blues, after Joe Pigott (62) cancelled out Marcus Harness’ 20th-minute opener.

1. Andy Cannon

2. Cameron McGeehan

3. Ellis Harrison

4. Jack Whatmough

