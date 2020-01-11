Portsmouth 2-1 AFC Wimbledon: Picture gallery from Blues win at Fratton Park

John Marquis scored a 79th-minute winner for the Blues, after Joe Pigott (62) cancelled out Marcus Harness’ 20th-minute opener.
1. Andy Cannon
PinPep Media / Joe Pepler
PinPep' - Images to be used only for Portsmouth FC and The News publications (including online platforms). Images cannot be reso
2. Cameron McGeehan
PinPep Media / Joe Pepler
PinPep' - Images to be used only for Portsmouth FC and The News publications (including online platforms). Images cannot be reso
3. Ellis Harrison
PinPep Media / Joe Pepler
PinPep' - Images to be used only for Portsmouth FC and The News publications (including online platforms). Images cannot be reso
4. Jack Whatmough
PinPep Media / Joe Pepler
PinPep' - Images to be used only for Portsmouth FC and The News publications (including online platforms). Images cannot be reso
