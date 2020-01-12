Pompey moved to within goal difference of the League One play-off positions as they secured a 2-1 win against AFC Wimbledon at Fratton Park.

Substitute John Marquis’ 79th-minute header handed the Blues all three points after Joe Pigott cancelled out Marcus Harness’ first-half opener.

Here’s what those closest to the action had to say about the game and result…

Kenny Jackett

It was a hard game in a different way to some of the home games we’ve had.

There’s been some big games with sides above us. This was going to be different and in its own way just as difficult in a way.

Substitute Brandon Haunstrup at the final whistle Picture: Joe Pepler

Wimbledon played a back five and they did well at the back in terms of limiting us on chances.

It’s our job to break that down and overcome it.

I’m pleased to say we were able to do that and we didn’t fall away when they got it back to 1-1 after being in control of the game.

John Marquis

In the last week we’ve got through two rounds in two cups and won against a tough Wimbledon side who came here to frustrate us and nicked their goal.

We started the second half slowly, they nicked their goal, tried slowing everything down, we just had to try to find a way back into the game.

I was just happy I was able to come onto the pitch and score what ended up being the winner.

I thought we were pretty good in the first half, we controlled a lot of the play.

After the break, fair play to Wimbledon, they looked like a different side, they started threatening down the sides of our centre-halves more, they got a foothold in midfield and came alive.

It was quite unlike us that we started the second half slowly, I don’t know if the fact we weren’t attacking the Fratton end played a part.

They got a goal against the run of play, it was a great ball and a great finish and a bit of a sucker punch which took the wind out of us for another 5-10 minutes.

But the gaffer made some changes and the game then swung back into our favour.

Neil Allen – The News’ chief sports witer

Fratton Park breathed a sigh of relief after John Marquis headed home a winner 11 minutes from time.

The Blues were comfortable and cruising to a 1-0 victory until Joe Pigott levelled completely against the run of play to shock everyone present.

Yet it took the substitute to earn that first league win of 2020, heading home Ronan Curtis' excellent cross to earn a well-deserved success and maintain a promotion challenge.

Jordan Cross – Pompey writer

It looked as if Pompey had managed to find a way to throw away two points from almost total domination against AFC Wimbledon.

So the manner in which they found a way to dig out the win after being stunned by Joe Pigott’s second-half leveller was heartening.

There was always the fear they could be stung after failing to make more of their superiority following Marcus Harness’ thumping opener.

But they found a way and the promotion charge is firmly on in a division which is there to be won for a side who can find consistency over the second half of the campaign.