Portsmouth 2-1 Northampton: full match gallery from Leasing.com Trophy fixture at Fratton Park

Check out our pictures from Pompey’s Leasing.com Trophy second-round win against Northampton.

Michael Harriman gave the visitors a 12th-minute lead, before goals either side of half-time from Leon Maloney (39 minutes) and Marcus Harness (62) hand the Blues victory.

1. Players emerge the tunnel prior to kick off

2. Kenny Jackett

3. Marcus Harness

4. Andy Cannon

