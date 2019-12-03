Michael Harriman gave the visitors a 12th-minute lead, before goals either side of half-time from Leon Maloney (39 minutes) and Marcus Harness (62) hand the Blues victory.

1. Players emerge the tunnel prior to kick off Pompey v Northampton in the Leasing.com Trophy Picture: Sean Ryan Sean Ryan JPIMedia Buy a Photo

2. Kenny Jackett Pompey v Northampton in the Leasing.com Trophy Picture: Sean Ryan Sean Ryan JPIMedia Buy a Photo

3. Marcus Harness Pompey v Northampton in the Leasing.com Trophy Picture: Sean Ryan Sean Ryan JPIMedia Buy a Photo

4. Andy Cannon Pompey v Northampton in the Leasing.com Trophy Picture: Sean Ryan Sean Ryan JPIMedia Buy a Photo

View more