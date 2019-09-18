Portsmouth 2-2 Burton Albion: they said what at the final whistle at Fratton Park?

Have your say

BRETT Pitman came to Portsmouth’s rescue in last night’s League One clash against Burton Albion.

The forward scored a penalty in the final moments of the match, after Burton Albion scored two goals in the first six minutes at Fratton Park.

Portsmouth manager Kenny Jackett at last night's game at home to Burton Albion. Picture: Joe Pepler / PinPep Media

John-Joe O’Toole was sent off after receiving two yellow cards, with Ronan Curtis opening the scoring for the Blues.

Here is what those closest to the action had to say about the game.

Kenny Jackett

‘We had enough quality on the pitch and enough time to win the fame.

‘We kept going and had some good chances in the second half.

‘Their keeper made one fantastic save but it’s a frustrating evening overall.

‘It’s not the win we wanted.’

Gareth Evans

‘We came into the game wanting all three points so we're disappointed not to take all three.

‘But at the same time it’s better than losing, so we just try to take the positives out of the game, take the point and move on.

‘It’s disappointing. We felt we have enough quality in the squad to beat Burton but unfortunately that didn't happen.

‘It’s disappointing but there were some positives and we’ve got to use them to get three points on Saturday.’

Nigel Clough – Burton Albion manager (via Derbyshire Live)

‘It's still a good point, when you look back at it

‘Now the disappointment is overwhelming because of the timing of the goal, nothing else.

‘If they'd scored after an hour and then we'd held on for a 2-2 draw, everyone would be euphoric.

‘We've played 60, 70 minutes with 10 men. The effort that has gone in and the way we played with 11 men early on, we've scored two early goals and played well tonight.

‘That doesn't change just because we've conceded with 30 seconds to go as opposed to 30 minutes.’