Portsmouth 2-2 Fulham U21s live - Schofield error punished as visitors equaliser
Pompey v Fulham U21s: EFL Trophy
Fulham equaliser
It’s fairness to Schofield, that back pass didn’t exactly do him any favours.
Half-time: Pompey 2-2 Fulham
And that brings to an end an enthralling first half of action at Fratton Park. It’s been relentless, thoroughly entertaining, and full of drama, with Okkas’ sending off the icing on the cake!
Sending off for Fulham
George Okkas has been sent off afterpreventing Lane take a quick throw-in. It’s his second booking of the game.
Despite a few errors at the back, Pompey look dangerous going forward. Lane looks like he’s up for this - is clearly making up for lost time after missing the first four games of the season.
Time added on
We’ll have six minutes of stoppage time added to the first half.
Excellent move
Paddy Lane volleys the ball back to Abu Kamara from the by-line. The on-loan Norwich man volleys goalwards but it goes just over the bar.
Decide for yourself
Sloppy from the Blues
It’s fair to say both goals conceded by the Blues have been avoidable.
Goal for Fulham
Mistake from Ryan Schofield. The ball is played back to him and Martial Gobo makes him pay by bundling the ball into the back of the net. Huge error.