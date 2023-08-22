News you can trust since 1877
Pompey get their EFL Trophy campaign up and running with the visit of Fulham under-21s to Fratton Park tonight.
By Mark McMahon
Published 22nd Aug 2023, 19:24 BST
Updated 22nd Aug 2023, 20:26 BST

Pompey v Fulham U21s: EFL Trophy

20:41 BST

Fulham equaliser

It’s fairness to Schofield, that back pass didn’t exactly do him any favours.

20:38 BST

Half-time: Pompey 2-2 Fulham

And that brings to an end an enthralling first half of action at Fratton Park. It’s been relentless, thoroughly entertaining, and full of drama, with Okkas’ sending off the icing on the cake!

20:35 BSTUpdated 20:36 BST

Sending off for Fulham

George Okkas has been sent off afterpreventing Lane take a quick throw-in. It’s his second booking of the game.

20:34 BST

Despite a few errors at the back, Pompey look dangerous going forward. Lane looks like he’s up for this - is clearly making up for lost time after missing the first four games of the season.

20:31 BST

Time added on

We’ll have six minutes of stoppage time added to the first half.

20:31 BST

Excellent move

Paddy Lane volleys the ball back to Abu Kamara from the by-line. The on-loan Norwich man volleys goalwards but it goes just over the bar.

20:28 BST

Decide for yourself

20:25 BST

Sloppy from the Blues

It’s fair to say both goals conceded by the Blues have been avoidable.

20:24 BST

Goal for Fulham

Mistake from Ryan Schofield. The ball is played back to him and Martial Gobo makes him pay by bundling the ball into the back of the net. Huge error.

20:23 BST

Moment to savour

