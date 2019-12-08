Pompey were held to a 2-2 draw against fellow promotion-chasers Peterborough at Fratton Park.

Former Blues target Mo Eisa scored a 72nd-minute equaliser for Posh after Lee Brown and Ellis Harrison cancelled out Ivan Toney’s early opener.

Here’s what those closes to the action had to say about the game...

Kenny Jackett

I’ve mixed emotions. I did feel we took the game to Peterborough and had the majority of it.

We generally kept their front two quiet, but then they got a goal apiece. I cannot think of another chance they created other than that, but they’ve got those moments and their front line is excellent.

From left: Ellis Harrison, Ross McCrorie and Lee Brown at the final whistle

We are disappointed, it’s not necessarily a point gained, I felt that it was perhaps two dropped because we were in a winning position and, most importantly, it looked like a winning performance.

We conceded two poor goals. I understand Peterborough have the forwards and don’t miss many, but, from our point of view, it was a spirited performance, we had good tempo to the match, took the game to the opposition and had a couple of big chances in the second half.

There were big opportunities in the game we didn't take and, ultimately, Peterborough got the goal back – and a point.

Darren Ferguson via Peterborough Telegraph

I was proud to be the manager of this team today (Saturday).

It’s never easy to come to Fratton Park and when we fell behind early in the second half we could have crumbled.

Instead we stuck at it and I really felt we would go on to win after Mo’s equaliser.

We took control of the game and finished the stronger side.

Ben Close

I think overall we did edge the game and probably shaded it in terms of entries into the final third and the box.

Either side didn't create many clear-cut chances but in terms of entries into the final third we shaded it.

Peterborough are in great form. They’d won five of their past six before today and we came off the pitch disappointed.

There were mixed emotions after the game.

Neil Allen

It was very much a feeling of two points dropped against third-placed Peterborough following their Fratton Park visit.

Pompey had fought back from an early goal to lead, yet, with 18 minutes left, the Posh levelled to secure a 2-2 draw.

Crucially, two poor defensive mistakes proved costly and denied the Blues of victory.

Although, that's now 10 undefeated in all competitions as they continue to make encouraging progress.