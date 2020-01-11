Portsmouth 2 AFC Wimbledon 1 - RECAP as John Marquis winner sees Kenny Jackett's side close in on play-offs Pompey v AFC Wimbledon Share this article Sign Up To Our Football Newsletter Sign up 0 Have your say Join Pompey writer Jordan Cross for live updates of today's game from Fratton Park. Simply hit refresh and scroll down to get the latest match action. John Marquis to the rescue for Portsmouth as they close in on the play-offs with AFC Wimbledon win Portsmouth to unveil Milton End blueprint next week