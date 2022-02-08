Portsmouth 2 Burton Albion 1: Blues holding on with time ticking down
Pompey go in search of their first league win of 2022 against Burton Albion tonight.
Two late goals denied the Blues that success against Oxford United on Saturday, as Joe Morrell was controversially dismissed at the Kassam Stadium.
Pompey have appealed that decision and are staying tight-lipped over the outcome of the FA hearing over that decision.
That will be confirmed as 6.45pm with the team news from Fratton Park ahead of tonight’s game.
We’ll bring that news first plus all the reaction, video and talking points ahead of the game.
Then it’s live blow-by-blow commentary from 7.45pm as Danny Cowley’s men go in search of some impetus for a season drifting into obscurity.
LIVE: Portsmouth 2 Burton 1
Burton attacking throw as Robertson heads it out but Romeo gets a foot in.
Pompey win an attacking free-kick and are able to slow things down
Burton throw the bodies forward but Raggett standing firm a the back for Pompey
Five minutes’ stoppage time
Free-kick is knocked down to Walker by Hirst but the striker can’t apply the finish.
Hirst through the channel but loses the ball. Curtis picks up the pieces and advances but his effort is blocked and it’s easy for Garratt.
Burton pressing with three minutes left but Bazunu claims a deep cross fron the right.
Robertson replaces Jacobs
Hasselbaink is incensed by a decision going against his side and animatedly gestures and throws his notepad. The Pompey fans lap it up as the yellow card ensures for the Brewers boss.
Carter goes it alone and forces a fairly comfortable stop from Garratt from 25 yards