Portsmouth 2 Peterborough 2 - RECAP as Blues pick up a point at Fratton Park Pompey take on Peterborough at Fratton Park. Portsmouth 2-2 Peterborough: full match gallery from today's draw at Fratton Park Tom Naylor returns for Portsmouth in Peterborough visit