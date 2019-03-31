Portsmouth 2 Sunderland 2 – Pompey crowned Checkatrade Trophy champions after penalty shootout Nathan Thompson celebrates his equaliser. Picture: Joe Pepler Sign Up To Our Football Newsletter Sign up 0 Have your say Join Will Rooney for live updates from the Checkatrade Trophy final between Pompey and Sunderland. Don’t forget to hit refresh to get the latest match action... Portsmouth 2 Sunderland 2 (5-4 penalties) – Neil Allen’s verdict: The Checktratrade Trophy which meant nothing, but victory meant the world