Goal - Ben Close (33) of Portsmouth celebrates after he scores a goal to give a 1-0 lead during the EFL Sky Bet League 1 match between Portsmouth and Wycombe Wanderers at Fratton Park, Portsmouth, England on 26 December 2019.

Portsmouth 2 Wycombe 0: all the best pictures from the Blues' victory

Check out pictures from Pompey’s 2-0 victory over League One leaders Wycombe.

Ben Close and Ronan Curtis’ second-half strikes delivered the Blues a superb victory as they ended 2019 at Fratton Park in style. 

Ellis Harrison (22) of Portsmouth battles for possession with Rolando Aarons (26) of Wycombe Wanderers during the EFL Sky Bet League 1 match between Portsmouth and Wycombe Wanderers at Fratton Park, Portsmouth, England on 26 December 2019.

Jack Whatmough arrives at Fratton Park

Jack Whatmough poses for the camera

Youngster Matt Casey arrives at Fratton Park

