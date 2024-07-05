Portsmouth's 2024/25 Championship rivals' new kits - including Leeds, Sunderland and Sheffield Wednesday

Published 5th Jul 2024
Pompey have fans divided after releasing 2024/25 Championship kit

Pompey have recently released their kits for the 2024/25 Championship season and it has fans completely divided. The Fratton Park outfit will welcome the likes of Leeds, Sunderland and Sheffield United in a new shirt which features a vibrant royal blue base with a striking blue stripe design.

Speaking on the club’s website, Pompey skipper Marlon Pack said of the new garments: “The kit looks really smart and I’m sure it will be popular with the fans.”

However, the popularity is certainly split as while some fans have exclaimed that the club can ‘take my money’, others deemed it to be the ‘worst kit we had in years’.

While the faithful Blues continue to get accustomed to the new look, here is what their Championship rivals will be wearing next season with the majority of clubs having now dropped the new 2024/25 kits. (Bristol City, Burnley, Luton, Norwich, Oxford and Sheffield United are yet to confirm)

With Pompey releasing their new kits for the upcoming season, here are the kits of those against whom they will be playing

1. Pompey's new 2024/25 Championship kits

With Pompey releasing their new kits for the upcoming season, here are the kits of those against whom they will be playing | Portsmouth FC Website

Kit manufacturer: Macron Sports

2. Blackburn Rovers

Kit manufacturer: Macron Sports | Blackburn Rovers Website

Kit manufacturer: New Balance

3. Cardiff City

Kit manufacturer: New Balance | Cardiff City Website

Kit manufacturer: Puma

4. Derby County

Kit manufacturer: Puma | Derby County Website

