Portsmouth 3-1 Norwich under-21: Full-time pictures from Leasing.com Trophy clash AN EARLY goal put Pompey in control of their Leasing.com Trophy clash against Norwich City’s under-21s. Ellis Harrison in both halves, with Josh Flint firing home the second goal before half-time. 1. Portsmouth v Norwich u21 Ellis Harrison finds the back of the net Joe Pepler/Digital South Other 3rd Party Buy a Photo 2. Portsmouth v Norwich u21 Portsmouth's Ellis Harrison celebrates with Josh Flint Joe Pepler/Digital South Other 3rd Party Buy a Photo 3. Portsmouth v Norwich u21 Portsmouth's manager Kenny Jackett and assistant manager Joe Gallen Joe Pepler/Digital South Other 3rd Party Buy a Photo 4. Portsmouth v Norwich u21 Portsmouth's Anton Walkes Joe Pepler/Digital South Other 3rd Party Buy a Photo View more Page 1 of 4