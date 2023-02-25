News you can trust since 1877
Portsmouth 3 Cheltenham Town 0: Bishop spurns two good chances to extend lead

The John Mousinho era continues today against Cheltenham Town.

By Jordan Cross
7 minutes ago
After three wins, two draws and a couple of defeats from his opening games the Blues return to Fratton Park.

The play-offs are now 14 points away with 16 games remaining, but Pompey fans will be looking for some cause from optimism from their team for the remainder of the season.

We’ll be building up to kick-off with all the talking points before team news drops at 2pm.

Then it’s more reaction and build-up before we bring live commentary from 3pm.

LIVE: Pompey 3 Cheltenham 0

OFF THE BAR

Jacobs lets fly from 25 yards and it cannons off the woodwork again! Pompey could easily be six or seven up by now.

Taylor wins a free-kick midway in Pompey’s half. Ball in from Ferry, Morrell slips and it’s blazed over by Keena.

68

Thompson on for Tunnicliffe and Scarlett replaces Curtis.

66

Pinball in the Pompey box as Bishop blocks and Macey eventually gathers.

66

Jackson is threatening and earns a corner after beating Morrell.

65

Jackson breaks and his shot is deflected for a corner.

62

Oh Colby! Pompey break three on one and Jacobs rolls in the striker but he dallies and allows Cheltenham to clear!

61

Visitors have come back into this more but it’s still very open

60

Ogilive booked as he goes in late on Jackson,

59

Curtis drives through the right channel but then undoes his good work by giving the ball away as he looks for Dale.

