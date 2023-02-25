Portsmouth 3 Cheltenham Town 0: Bishop spurns two good chances to extend lead
The John Mousinho era continues today against Cheltenham Town.
After three wins, two draws and a couple of defeats from his opening games the Blues return to Fratton Park.
The play-offs are now 14 points away with 16 games remaining, but Pompey fans will be looking for some cause from optimism from their team for the remainder of the season.
We’ll be building up to kick-off with all the talking points before team news drops at 2pm.
Then it’s more reaction and build-up before we bring live commentary from 3pm.
LIVE: Pompey 3 Cheltenham 0
Jacobs lets fly from 25 yards and it cannons off the woodwork again! Pompey could easily be six or seven up by now.
Taylor wins a free-kick midway in Pompey’s half. Ball in from Ferry, Morrell slips and it’s blazed over by Keena.
Oh Colby! Pompey break three on one and Jacobs rolls in the striker but he dallies and allows Cheltenham to clear!