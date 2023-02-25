Portsmouth 3 Cheltenham Town 0: Bishop spurns two good chances to extend lead

Pompey v Cheltenham.

After three wins, two draws and a couple of defeats from his opening games the Blues return to Fratton Park.

The play-offs are now 14 points away with 16 games remaining, but Pompey fans will be looking for some cause from optimism from their team for the remainder of the season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

We’ll be building up to kick-off with all the talking points before team news drops at 2pm.