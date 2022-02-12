Portsmouth 3 Doncaster 0: O'Brien on the scoresheet with his first touch in a blue shirt!

Doncaster v Pompey

The Blues have failed to achieve successive League One wins since November, as they fell down the table amid a poor run of form.

There’s been signs of life in the efforts of Danny Cowley’s men over the past couple of games, however.

Pompey take on a Doncaster side rooted to the foot of the division.

But Donny arrived at Fratton Park looking for their third away win on the bounce – with Sunderland and MK Dons the impressive scalps taken.

We’re building up to kick-off as look at the talking points ahead of the game, before the team news arrives at 2pm.

There will be video and more discussion before we bring live kick-by-kick commentary from 3pm.

