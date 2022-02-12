Portsmouth 3 Doncaster 0: O'Brien on the scoresheet with his first touch in a blue shirt!
Pompey go for back-to-back league wins as rock-bottom Doncaster come to Fratton Park.
The Blues have failed to achieve successive League One wins since November, as they fell down the table amid a poor run of form.
There’s been signs of life in the efforts of Danny Cowley’s men over the past couple of games, however.
Pompey take on a Doncaster side rooted to the foot of the division.
But Donny arrived at Fratton Park looking for their third away win on the bounce – with Sunderland and MK Dons the impressive scalps taken.
We’re building up to kick-off as look at the talking points ahead of the game, before the team news arrives at 2pm.
There will be video and more discussion before we bring live kick-by-kick commentary from 3pm.
LIVE Pompey 2 Doncaster 0
Five minutes’ stoppage time
Laughter as the lino gets wiped out by a Donny clearance cannoning off Tunnicliffe!
Ogilvie on for Thompson amid all the commotion of the third goal
Pompey have a third as O’Brien scores in his first touch in a Pompey shirt! I’m not sure he knew much about it though as he bundles home Curtis’ cross as he goes for the ball with Knoyle!
OOOBBBRRRIIIIIIEEEENNNNNNNNNNNNNNNNNN
Jacobs off for O’Brien
Jacobs opens up the Doncaster defence but Harness’ angled shot from close range in held by Mitchell.
Barlow on for Martin
Hirst strays offside from Jacobs’ ball through the middle
Pompey looking comfortable now and moving the ball around for more fluency as Carter shows some quality in particular