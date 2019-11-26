.

Portsmouth 3 Rotherham 2: full-time picture gallery as Blues move up to 10th in League One

Check out our picture gallery as Pompey beat Rotherham 3-2 at Fratton Park.

Ronan Curtis, John Marquis and Ben Close were on target as the Blues moved up to 10th in League One.

Ronan Curtis celebrates with Anton Walkes after giving Pompey the lead against Rotherham.

1. League 1 - Portsmouth vs Rotherham - 26/11/19'Portsmouth's Ronan Curtis scores his first goal of the match

Pompey boss Kenny Jackett and assistant Joe Gallen

2. League 1 - Portsmouth vs Rotherham - 26/11/19'Portsmouth's Manager Kenny Jackett

3. Ben Close forays towards goal

It was the Irishman's fifth goal in six games

4. Ronan Curtis picks out the top corner to open the scoring after just 33 seconds

