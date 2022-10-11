Danny Cowley admitted he will be fielding a much younger squad, which will also include a number of first-team names to add some experience to the ranks.

The Saints will be sending their B team, their renamed under-23s side, across the M27 and have had a wealth of experience this term taking on Exeter and Forest Green in the Papa John’s Trophy.

Although there will be plenty of youth involved, it promises to be an exciting second round clash between the two south coast rivals, who haven’t met since 2019.

You can follow the action with us this evening with team news, gossip and video to come before kick off, ahead of live commentary when we get under way from 7.30pm.