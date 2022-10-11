Portsmouth 4-2 Southampton LIVE: Saints pull second goal back after dominant first half display by Blues
Pompey welcome south coast rivals Southampton to Fratton Park this evening in the Hampshire Cup.
Danny Cowley admitted he will be fielding a much younger squad, which will also include a number of first-team names to add some experience to the ranks.
The Saints will be sending their B team, their renamed under-23s side, across the M27 and have had a wealth of experience this term taking on Exeter and Forest Green in the Papa John’s Trophy.
Although there will be plenty of youth involved, it promises to be an exciting second round clash between the two south coast rivals, who haven’t met since 2019.
You can follow the action with us this evening with team news, gossip and video to come before kick off, ahead of live commentary when we get under way from 7.30pm.
The Saints find space again with Jay Morgan but his shot is fired over the bar.
Mingi’s ball out to Quarm is overhit and the Saints win the ball back.
Ballard’s 20-yard effort is hit wide. Pompey also make their first change with Brian Quarm replacing Dockerill in defence.
Hume and Jacobs combine before the left-back plays a sloppy ball, which goes behind for a goal-kick.
Ballard gets in behind Dockerill and his shot is well-saved by Oluwayemi. Jay Morgan’s follow-up effort is very wide of the mark.
Blues sloppy at the back and Jay Morgan finds space but his shot from the edge of the box takes a deflection for a corner. The corner is header over by Armitage.