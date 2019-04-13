Pompey celebrate their victory over Rochdale. Picture: Joe Pepler

Portsmouth 4 Rochdale 1 – Jamal Lowe gets a nine rating while two others get eights 

Jamal Lowe was awarded The News’ man of the matchin Pompey's 4-1 win over Rochdale. 

Click through our gallery to see how chief sports writer Neil Allen rated Kenny Jackett’s men...

No chance with goal - 7

1. Craig MacGillivray

No chance with goal - 7
Crucial in both boxes - 7

2. Nathan Thompson

Crucial in both boxes - 7
One lapse but overall solid once more - 7

3. Christian Burgess

One lapse but overall solid once more - 7
Makes defending look easy - 8

4. Matt Clarke

Makes defending look easy - 8
