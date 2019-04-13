Portsmouth 4 Rochdale 1 – rampant Jamal Lowe gets a nine while two others receive eights

No chance with goal - 7
Jamal Lowe was awarded The News’ man of the match in Pompey's 4-1 victory over Rochdale.

Crucial in both boxes - 7

One lapse but overall solid once more - 7

Makes defending look easy - 8

Excellent delivery down the left - 7

Dominated the central midfield area - 8

Makes Pompey tick - 7

Faultless from the penalty spot - 7

Couldnt get going - 6

Lovely finish for the opener which sent Pompey on their way - 7

